THOMAS COOGAN

Thomas Robert Coogan of Fayetteville, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on October 14, 2021 at the age of 89.

Born on December 28, 1931 in Madisonville, Ohio, he was the beloved husband of the late Phyllis Jean (nee Kilburn) Coogan; loving father of Yvonne (Ronnie) Abner of Blanchester, Ohio and Starla Patton of Fayetteville, Ohio; caring Papaw of Hana (Jason) Gibson and J. Randall (Tara) Patton II; proud great-Papaw of Raelynn Patton and Oliver Patton; dear brother of Dennis Coogan of Douglasville, Ga. and the late Richard Coogan, Larry Coogan, Geno Coogan and Bea Hill; and cherished son of the late Thomas Michael and Helen (nee Hill) Coogan. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and many dear friends.

Tom proudly served in the United States Army for 20 years during the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War.

Tom retired from McLean Trucking Company. He sold real estate and was a home builder.

Tom loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 20 at St. Patrick Cemetery, Anderson State Rd., Fayetteville, Ohio 45118.