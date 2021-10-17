Maynard W. Beam, 87, of Wilmington, passed away at his home on Thursday evening October 14, 2021.

Born in Port William on October 16, 1933, he was the son of Joseph W. and Elizabeth “Betty” Bell Beam.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Davis Beam, who passed June 9, 2020.

He was a 1951 graduate of Port William High School, where he would always add that he finished in the top ten of his class of ten. He joined the Army serving in Germany and came back home to be a lifelong farmer.

A 65-year member of the Port William Lions Club, he was also a member of the United Methodist Church, Wilmington Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, and the Ohio Cattlemen’s and Cattle Feeders Associations.

He is survived by his son, William (Valerie) Beam of Port William; grandchildren, Makayla Manino, Halee Beam and Dr. Brian (Dr. Elena) Beam; great grandchildren, Julia and Henry Beam, Danika Neville, and Ariyan Marsden; son in law, Gary Manino; and brother in-law and sister-in-law, Richard and Sharon Davis.

Maynard was preceded in death by his daughter, Pam Beam Manino, in 1999; and brothers, Marvin in 1983 and Malcomb in 2021.

Visitation will be on Tuesday at the Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, from 4-7 p.m. A Scottish Rite Ring Ceremony will begin at 7 p.m.

His funeral service will be on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Port William United Methodist Church.

Burial will be in the New Maple Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Port William United Methodist Church and/or the Port William Lions Club.