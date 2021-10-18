A. A. Milne discussed at Six and Twenty

“When I was very small, my mother would place me on my father’s lap to read to me, which he did, aloud, from the ‘New York Times’. Whether from bewilderment, boredom, or both, I began to read at an early age. Some are addicted to coffee, running, and bridge. I am addicted to books (along with dark chocolate and red wine.)”

So opened the Oct. 8 meeting of Six and Twenty, with Mrs. Ann Kuehn as the presenter, her book being “When We Were Very Young, and Now We Are Six” by A. A. Milne.

Mrs. Kuehn illustrated the role of poetry in language development.

From birth, we learn the aspects of language, both expressive and receptive, along with vocabulary, grammar, cadence, and intonation to express emotions and thoughts. As children hear poetry, they learn to control language, often imitating it in play, such as jump rope.

A.A. Milne was born in London on Jan. 18, 1882, graduating from the University of Cambridge Trinity College.

Initially studying mathematics, he found in writing and editing the student magazine, “Granta ” that authorship was his avocation.

In 1924 he penned “When We Were Very Young” and “Now We Are Six.” Milne’s enduring fame was the creator of “Winnie-the-Pooh”, based on the adventures of a young boy, Christopher Robin, inspired by his son of that name.

Mrs. Kuehn read several excerpts from her book, then recited “I Have A Little Shadow” by Robert Louis Stephenson.

Members were invited to take home individually wrapped chocolate cupcakes.