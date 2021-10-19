Clinton Memorial Hospital now offers advanced robot-assisted surgery

WILMINGTON — Clinton Memorial Hospital now offers state-of-the-art surgical technology with their recently acquired robotic equipment.

This new surgical system features three-dimensional, high definition visualization and allows for enhanced dexterity and greater precision and control for the surgeon. Robotic-assisted surgery is minimally invasive and can reduce a patient’s recovery time after a major surgery.

Board-certified, robotically trained general surgeon Dr. Rachael Lovano, who also serves as the Chief of Surgery and Director of the Robotic Surgery Program at CMH, successfully performed the hospital’s first-ever robotic procedure in August.

“This is a significant investment for both our hospital and community,” said Lance Beus, CEO of Clinton Memorial Hospital. “By acquiring the robot, we’ve greatly expanded our surgical services for minimally-invasive surgeries. Introducing the latest technology for surgical procedures means Clinton County residents can now access the most advanced life-saving technology right here at CMH.”

“I am excited to have this innovative technology at CMH,” said Dr. Michael Clark, OB/GYN. “It is a clear advancement in minimally invasive technology and will allow us to safely perform more complex procedures and apply robotic surgery to an increasing patient population.”

“Patients who undergo hysterectomy surgery often delay it until the discomfort and impact of adjacent organs affect their daily activities and quality of life,” said Dr. Clark. “Robotic surgery has allowed us to offer advanced and necessary procedures with a level of accuracy in the hardest to reach places, using small incisions, all the while preserving peripheral tissues and nerves near the surgical site.”

Today, a team of highly trained and experienced surgeons at CMH can perform many different types of robotically assisted procedures including gynecology procedures and general surgery procedures which include; hysterectomy, hernia repair, and gall bladder surgery.

Over time, CMH will continue to expand the latest technology and service offerings across different subspecialties, such as bariatrics and urology procedures.

“Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, last year was a successful year in helping us to advance our mission of ‘Making Communities Healthier’ and helping to establish our foothold in robotics,” said Beus “All of our surgeons, regardless of their specialty, are always eager to use the latest and most effective technology to improve patient care right here close to home.”

To learn more about robotic-assisted surgeries at Clinton Memorial Hospital, visit CMHRegional.com/robotics .

The surgical system allows for enhanced dexterity and greater precision and control for the surgeon, and robotic-assisted surgery is minimally invasive and can reduce a patient’s recovery time. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_Robot-1.jpg The surgical system allows for enhanced dexterity and greater precision and control for the surgeon, and robotic-assisted surgery is minimally invasive and can reduce a patient’s recovery time.