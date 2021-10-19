Candidate meets with WC volunteers, local supporters

WILMINGTON — Allison Russo, Democratic 15th Congressional District candidate in the Nov. 2 special election, was in Wilmington Monday to meet with 50 Wilmington College volunteer get-out-the-vote canvassers and other local supporters at J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park.
Russo, who serves in the Ohio General Assembly, also held a meet-and-greet and answered questions.
Early voting is currently underway.
Candidate Allison Russo speaks to the volunteers as well as supporters in Wilmington on Monday.
Jelani Coleman, right, Central Ohio regional organizer director for the Russo campaign, talks with some of the Wilmington College volunteer canvassers.
Locals display their signs supporting Russo.
Allison Russo with WC Junior Jordan Snarr, Clinton County canvassing coordinator.
