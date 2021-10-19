Reminder: Clinton County’s trick-or-treat is Oct. 28

Beggar’s Night Oct. 28

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office has been receiving several calls concerning trick-or-treating in Clinton County.

Several weeks ago the Sheriff’s Office, as well as the News Journal, announced that it will be held 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28.

Sheriff Ralph Fizer Jr. reminds all drivers to use caution when driving the roadways to ensure the safety of those out trick-or-treating. Children will be crossing the streets and wearing costumes, so please be alert, Fizer stated.

“We hope our youth will share some laughter and have fun this Halloween season,” he said