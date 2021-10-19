Medication take-back events in Clinton County on Saturday

It’s that time again to clean out those medicine cabinets and check for expired medications or any that are no longer needed. Medication Take-Back events will occur in Clinton County from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 as part of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s national Take Back effort.

Disposing of expired or unused medications in this way reduces the likelihood of medications being diverted and misused, and helps avoid contaminating soil or water supplies.

Once again, there are locations in Wilmington, Blanchester, and Sabina.

The Wilmington site is in the parking lot of the Wilmington Municipal Building, which is located at 69 North South Street. The Blanchester site is at The Exchange, 203 South Wright Street in Blanchester. And the Sabina site is at Uhl’s IGA Market, 444 East Washington Street (Routes 22 and 3) in Sabina.

Clinton County has held medication take back events in October and April for over 10 years.

“A big shout-out to the Clinton County sheriff and local law enforcement departments for their ongoing support. We could not hold these community events without them,” said Barbara Adams Marin, supervisor with Prevention Services in Clinton and Warren Counties.

Staff from Talbert House Prevention Services will be on hand to assist and provide information about medication safety, the location of permanent drug disposal boxes in the county, and provide Deterra drug deactivation kits to interested community members.

A friendly reminder: please, no syringes/needles or liquids.