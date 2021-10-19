That’s the way to properly recycle

Charles Fawley of the Blanchester area was caught red-handed being a picture-perfect recycler! While Charles was a little camera shy, he was definitely not shy about sharing his opinions.

When asked about how he was able to follow the recycling rules so well, he responded “Recycling isn’t rocket science. Toilets and mattresses are not recyclable!” But Charles knows that plastic bottles and empty food and beverage cans absolutely are recyclable in the Clinton County drop-off program.

Thank you, Charles. We have to hand it to you — you are our new favorite recycler!

Buster is still looking to bust a winner on Facebook — but you have to share a photo first. Go to ClintonCountyRecycling on Facebook to share how you recycle and enter for a chance to win some cool recycled content prizes.