Municipal court judge hands down sentences

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between October 12 and October 15:

• Maverick Highland, 20, of Waverly, O.V.I., driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, marked lane violation, sentenced to 180 days in jail, license suspended from Oct. 12, 2021 to Oct. 12, 2023, fined $2,005, assessed $270 court costs. Highland’s license was ordered destroyed. Driving privileges will be granted after 60 days on Dec. 12, 2021. ALS vacated. The vehicle was ordered to be immobilized from October 14, 2021 for 90 days (ending on Jan. 10, 2022). The plates were also ordered to be impounded. An additional O.V.I. charge was dismissed.

• Daniel Mitchell, 43, of Sabina, assault, sentenced to 180 days in jail, $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Additional charges of theft, trespassing, and drug paraphernalia were dismissed.

• John Lawson, 18, of Harveysburg, failure to comply, sentenced to 180 days in jail, license suspended from Oct. 13, 2021 to Oct. 13, 2022, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs.

• David Bowman, 28, of Goshen, domestic violence, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Bowman must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years and must complete two years of non-reporting probation.

• Joshua Vandemark, 41, of Sabina, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Vandemark must complete a three-day residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A marijuana possession charge and a traffic light violation were dismissed.

• Raymon Villalpando, 39, of Wilmington, menacing, driving under suspension-financial, sentenced to 30 days in jail (27 days suspended), fined $600, assessed $270 court costs. Villalpando must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years. A no operator’s license charge was dismissed.

• Chelse Lyons, 34, of Washington Court House, theft, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Lyons must have no contact with the incident location. Lyons must pay $387.28 in restitution.

• Kelly George, 31, of Blanchester, theft, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. George must have no contact with the incident location, must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years, and be monitored by non-reporting probation.

