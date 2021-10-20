Planting to save monarch butterflies

COWAN LAKE STATE PARK — Ambassador Girl Scout Maddie Summers recently planted two native plant pollinator gardens at Cowan Lake State Park as part of her Girl Scout Gold Award project.

The Girl Scout Gold Award is the highest award in the Girl Scouts organization, with less than 6% of girls receiving this highest honor.

Her focus is saving the monarch butterflies, and the gardens were just the first step in what she has planned.

The senior at Little Miami High School has been working with Cowan Lake State Park Naturalist Amanda Wolski, who is also her project advisor.

