More sentences handed down in municipal court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between October 12 and October 15:

• Michael Newsome, 51, of Washington Court House, theft, sentenced to four days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Newsome must have no contact with the incident location.

• Michael O’Doll Jr., 31, disorderly conduct, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Randall Coleman, 43, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $135 court costs. Coleman must have no contact with the incident location and do two years of non-reporting probation.

• Jay Rose, 41, of Sabina, persistent disorderly conduct, fined $100, assessed $135 court cost. The offense was amended from an obstructing official business charge.

• Jacob Schiessler, 34, of Sabina, persistent disorderly conduct, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an assault charge.

• Shawn Lusk, 37, of Cincinnati, O.V.I.-suspension, fined $350, assessed $135 court costs.

• Denae Salisbury, 41, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $350, assessed $135 court costs. A trespassing charge was dismissed.

• Roger Moore, 40, of Washington Court House, fined $30, assessed $135 court costs.

• Jeffrey Stevens, 46, of Wilmington, driving under suspension, fined $350, assessed $135 court costs.

• Katelyn Conley, 21, of Dayton, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Conley.

• Richard Wirmel, 48, of Goshen, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Wirmel.

• Jordan Corbin, 33, of Lorain, going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $160 court costs. The case was waived by Corbin.

• Caleb Hull, 28, of Wilmington, persistent disorderly conduct. The offense was amended from a domestic violence charge. Sentencing stayed.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

