Throwback Thursday: Working the WPA

These are some highlights from the News Journal on October 21, 1920:

Nationally

‘Harding Speaks In Rochester’

“ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Making his first speech of the campaign in New York State, Senator Harding again challenged his Democratic opponent today to show by his public utterances where he has changed his position on the League of Nations.”

‘Butchermen Predicting Drop In Shoes’

(AP) — Meat market men predict a substantial drop in the price of shoes before many weeks. They base their prediction on the price they are receiving for hides compared with the war and pre-war prices. Hides selling on the market several weeks ago at 45 cents a pound are now bringing 10 and 12 cents. … The drop in the prices of hides is coincident, they say, with the closing of hundreds of shoe factories all over the country.”

Locally

• “Judge E.J. West will speak at the meeting of the Clinton County Women’s Republican Club Saturday evening … An added attraction is the Republican Glee Club, composed of a number of Wilmington ladies, who will sing new songs which are being written by Dr. W.K. Ruble, county treasurer.”

• “Those present to enjoy a marshmallow toast at the home of Mrs. Anita Davis one evening recently were Blanche Fawley, Jennie Brown, Jessie Gaddis, Nina Kirby, Letha Kiner, Ciella King, Dorothy Kirby, Ada Brown, Ardis King, Mabel Brown, Alwilda McKenzie, Edith Kester, Carl and Fred Curtis, Estel Manker, Roy Gaddis, Guy Brown and Glenn Brown.”

• Showing at the Murphy Theatre were Douglas MacLean and Doris May in “The Jailbird” as well as the Mack Sennett comedy “My Goodness.”

• A large ad stated, “See The Big Minstrel Show” at the Wilmington City Hall Friday night to enjoy “a $2 show for 11 and 22 cents” with prizes to the best amateurs and “a present will be given to the handsomest gentleman attending.”

• An ad touted “The New Edison: The Phonograph with a Soul”available at the Hildebrant Book Store. Spahr’s Studio advertised “$25 Worth of Records Free with any Pathe Phonograph and you pick them out yourself!”

This is a photo of WPA (Works Progress Administration) workers on the Robert Bernard Farm taken from windmills on Frank Bernard's Farm (which is now State Route 729) around 1933. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society.