Ohio reports dip in both new and continuing jobless claims

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans filed 7,554 initial traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 2,297 fewer than the previous week.

The state’s residents filed 45,750 continued traditional unemployment claims last week, 4,983 fewer than the previous week.

The total number of traditional claims filed October 10-16 was 53,304.

Ohio’s unemployment rate in August was 5.4%. The national unemployment rate in August was 5.2%.

Ohio’s labor force participation rate in August was 60.8%. The national labor force participation rate in August was 61.7%.

The latest jobless numbers reported by the State of Ohio. ODJFS