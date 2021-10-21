EC FFA hosts crafts, animals and games for kids

The East Clinton FFA chapter set up a kids corner and petting zoo for kids at this year’s Corn Festival. Almost all members helped out by working shifts as crafts, games, and animals were set up for children to participate in.

East Clinton FFA worked with Clinton County alumni association to put on this event.

There were many different craft options for the children — they could make butterflies, dragons and sharks. Members got to help the children assemble their crafts, and the children could even play with the crafts after they were done making them.

There were several games that kids could play — pin the tail on the cow, cornhole, bowling, and make the noise of the animal. Children got to tape the tail on the part of the cow that they thought it belonged to. FFA students collected pop bottles and made bowling pins for the children to bowl with.

Members also brought farm animals for children to pet and learn about — chickens, goats, rabbits, pigs, cows, and pygmy goats. Each animal was named, and children got to learn about what the animals eat and their importance to agriculture.

The East Clinton FFA enjoyed their time this year at the Corn Festival, and can’t wait to go back next year.

The East Clinton FFA members were busy at the Corn Festival. they thank Dale Mayer for use of the tractor. Submitted photo