CCHD: Drive-through COVID vaxx/boosters, flu shots next week

WILMINGTON – The Clinton County Health District’s next drive-through COVID & Flu Vaccination Clinic will be 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 in the parking lot of the former campus of Southern State Community College at 1850 Davids Drive.

Individuals should pre-register for a vaccination time slot at https://bookclintonvax.timetap.com/#/.

“The CDC will meet today (Thursday) to discuss the details on Johnson & Johnson and Moderna boosters. The CDC director will provide final approval which should occur within 24 hours after this meeting,” said Clinton County health Commissioner Pamela Walker-Bauer. “We expect to be able to administer booster doses for all three COVID brands of vaccine at next week’s event.”

This CCHD clinic is supported by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management Agency, and Engineer’s Office along with Southern State Community College and community volunteers.

Seasonal flu shots are also available and can be given at the same time as any COVID vaccine. Please bring your medical card to your appointment.

Other clinics

The CCHD and its community volunteers will also provide COVID and flu vaccinations next week — specific to these organizations and not open to the general public — at Southern Ohio Educational Services Center, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Jail, and Wilmington College.

The CCHD will also hold a COVID and flu vaccination clinic at Your Father’s Kitchen, where all are welcome beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 26.

If you have questions about these clinics, please contact the administration of those organizations.

For ages 5-11

The CCHD has placed its first order for Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds. This initial supply will be limited but should increase each week thereafter.

Administration of this vaccine may begin once approved by the CDC director, anticipated around November 3.

The first clinic tentatively scheduled for this age group will occur at Wilmington City Schools on Friday afternoon, November 5; a parent/guardian MUST be present with the child at the time of vaccination.

Additional details are forthcoming. Please visit https://co.clinton.oh.us/departments/HealthDistrict . For the latest updates, follow the CCHD on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

