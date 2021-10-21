Modern Woodmen honors ‘Hometown Hero’

Modern Woodmen of America’s local Sabina Chapter recently named its 2021 Hometown Hero Award winner.

Lisa Peterson was recognized September 28 for her extraordinary contributions to community betterment, with her nomination letter being submitted by Modern Woodmen member Debra Grover.

Lisa has graciously served in many state, local, and church volunteer-leadership roles such as; 4-H Advisor (14 years), Fayette County Farm Bureau President and Trustee, MT Academic Booster Club President, Hospice Board member, Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School and Youth Group leader, and Fayette County Farm to Fork Dinner organizer.

Lisa amazingly shares her time and talents as Ohio 4-H Foundation President-Elect, Life Pregnancy Center volunteer, Fayette County Republican Women organization member, as well as helping with the family farm and her husband’s political campaigns; while managing her online Etsy store of handmade items.

The nomination letter stated, “She truly has a servant’s heart and helps others in a caring and selfless way. Lisa is most deserving of this Hometown Hero honor.”

Financial Rep, Dan Mayo said, “Lisa is an inspiration to all of us and we are thrilled to honor this great woman as a true hero to our community and to our state. Lisa also manages many commitments to her family including her three children and their families and to her husband, State Senator Bob Peterson.”

Modern Woodmen is a national member-owned fraternal financial services organization prides itself on touching lives and securing futures since 1883. For more information, contact Dan Mayo at 937-725-0445.

From left are Debra Corbell-Grover, Chapter President; Dan Mayo, MWA Financial Rep; Lisa Peterson, Hometown Hero; Bev Mayo, Sabina Chapter Coordinator; and State Senator Bob Peterson. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_Lisa-Peterson-Hometown-Hero.jpg From left are Debra Corbell-Grover, Chapter President; Dan Mayo, MWA Financial Rep; Lisa Peterson, Hometown Hero; Bev Mayo, Sabina Chapter Coordinator; and State Senator Bob Peterson. Submitted photo