Wilmington College at epicenter of National Transfer Student Week

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College kicked off National Transfer Student Week (Oct. 18-22) by hosting the Ohio Region Leadership in Action Conference of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), the honor society for high achieving college students.

Many PTK members attend two-year schools seeking associate degrees, so the honor society places a special emphasis upon creating awareness and support for what’s next in their educational journeys. Many go on to earn bachelor’s degrees at transfer student-friendly institutions like Wilmington College.

This special week recognizes transfer students and the professionals who support them while the Oct. 15-16 conference held at WC celebrated those Heather Miller described as among the “best and brightest” two-year degree recipients in the Ohio Region.

Miller, associate director of admission, articulation and transfer at WC, coordinated the two-day conference that was co-hosted by Southern State Community College.

Representatives from a dozen two-year schools in Ohio and West Virginia attended while another eight institutions were represented virtually. The conference featured five breakout sessions covering special interest topics along with general sessions of relevance to all PTK members under the theme “Moving to a Better Tomorrow.”

Presenting the keynote address was Krista Castillo, museum coordinator and site manager for Fort Negley Park, a UNESCO-certified slave route site in Nashville.

“This conference gave Wilmington College the chance to showcase our transfer-friendly atmosphere and give attendees the opportunity to see our beautiful campus in person,” Miller said, noting the conference also attracted PTK advisers from numerous institutions — “persons we call transfer champions!”

Miller said Wilmington College is unique regarding its credit transfer policies, which are part of WC’s comprehensive Transfer Advantage program.

“It aligns with the State of Ohio’s Transfer Guarantee program and allows students to complete their four-year degree quickly and affordably,” she said. “The College’s unique hands-on approach to education gives transfer students the opportunity to have real world experience

within their programs of study. Our campus community is especially inviting to transfer students — it gives them a sense of home from the moment they arrive on campus.”

Miller and WC received special recognition at the conference.

On the heels of being named to the Phi Theta Kappa Transfer Honor Roll for each of the past four years, the College received a recognition award from the PTK Honor Society Ohio Region for its “outstanding efforts in contributing to the Honor Society’s growth.”

Wilmington College’s chief enrollment officer, Dennis Kelly, and Heather Miller are flanked by their partners in transfer from Southern State Community College, from left, PTK advisers Susan Morris, Margaret Storrs and Russel Clark. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_PTK-2.jpg Wilmington College’s chief enrollment officer, Dennis Kelly, and Heather Miller are flanked by their partners in transfer from Southern State Community College, from left, PTK advisers Susan Morris, Margaret Storrs and Russel Clark. Submitted photo