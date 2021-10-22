$13,413 for Clinton County Parks District

The Clinton County LEGACY Fund Grant Committee awarded $13,413 to the Clinton County Parks District toward park benches and signage. The funds will purchase and install benches at each county district park. From left in the front are Clinton County Parks District President Robert Thobaben, and Bob Johnson and Jeff Drapalik, all representing the parks district; and from left in the back are grant committee members Kerry Steed, Tony Long, Janet Dixon and Michelle Morrison. Not pictured is committee member Joe Hete.

The Clinton County LEGACY Fund Grant Committee awarded $13,413 to the Clinton County Parks District toward park benches and signage. The funds will purchase and install benches at each county district park. From left in the front are Clinton County Parks District President Robert Thobaben, and Bob Johnson and Jeff Drapalik, all representing the parks district; and from left in the back are grant committee members Kerry Steed, Tony Long, Janet Dixon and Michelle Morrison. Not pictured is committee member Joe Hete. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_co_parks.jpg The Clinton County LEGACY Fund Grant Committee awarded $13,413 to the Clinton County Parks District toward park benches and signage. The funds will purchase and install benches at each county district park. From left in the front are Clinton County Parks District President Robert Thobaben, and Bob Johnson and Jeff Drapalik, all representing the parks district; and from left in the back are grant committee members Kerry Steed, Tony Long, Janet Dixon and Michelle Morrison. Not pictured is committee member Joe Hete. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal