COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Please Note: ‘Halloween Hullabaloo!’ is on October 30 (not the 23rd)

Upcoming public events in Clinton County include:

Saturday, Oct. 23

• PLEASE NOTE: The ‘Halloween Hullabaloo!” in downtown Wilmington is a week from today on Oct. 30 (not the 23rd, which the previous day’s calendar stated. We apologize for the confusion.)

• Drive-Through Trunk or Treat 5-6:30 p.m. at J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park, Wilmington. Fifth annual event presented by Wilmington Parks & Rec. Free, with candy given out of decorated vehicles by businesses and organizations; dress up (but stay in your car and stay safe). Enter via Fife Avenue.

• Talking Tombstones — the Clinton County History Center’s first-ever live Historic Sugar Grove Cemetery self-guided tour featuring costumed interpreters — is 11 a.m.-1 p.m and 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 (rain date 24). Visit clintoncountyhistory.org for more information and ticket sales.

• The Drowsy Lads return to perform Irish music at the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. For tickets, visit boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643.

• Make a Difference Day project at CCYC Youth Center campus, 302 W. Sugartree St. in Wilmington, from 10 a.m. to noon, involves volunteers doing bike path beautification, planting native trees and improving accessibility to public disc golf course at CCYC.

• All-Breed & Specialty Dog Shows at the annual Clermont County Kennel Club fall event at the Roberts Centre in Wilmington Friday through Sunday, Oct. 22-24. Admission and parking free. For more info, visit https://bit.ly/3ATQJiz .

Sunday, Oct. 24

• Walk-through Trunk or Treat at Wilmington Church of Christ, 6:30 p.m. at 909 W. Locust St. Open to all youths; enjoy walking through paths of decorated automobile trunks to receive goodies and sweet treats. Treats for those with food allergies, or sensitivities, will be provided. More info at www.wcconline.org .

Monday, Oct. 25

• Clinton County Genealogy Society will meet at 7 p.m. in the community room at the History Center. Program includes presentation for lineage societies, election of officers for 2022, and refreshments. Open to anyone interested in history and genealogy.

Thursday, Oct. 28

• Beggars Night for the City of Wilmington/Clinton County will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28.

• Free community dinner hosted by Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28 in the fellowship hall of the church. All are welcome at the church at Center and Wright Streets. For more information, call 937-783-3655.

Saturday, Oct. 30

• ‘Halloween Hullabaloo!’ in downtown Wilmington is set for Saturday, Oct. 30 in downtown Wilmington. It starts with Family Fun at the Murphy Theatre with movie matinees — with free admission — “Toy Story of Terror” at noon and 2 p.m., and “Casper’s Halloween Special” at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. — plus a costume contest. Concessions will be available. “Music On Sugartree” starts with The Avalons at 5 p.m. and Filo Beddoe at 7:30 p.m., and also includes food vendors, games and a costume contest on Sugartree Street. Presented by the Clinton County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

• Howl-O-Ween Trunk or Treat at Orchard Vet Care for both kids & pets 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at 45 Orchard Road (and US 68). Meet WPD’s K9 officer; also Flint’s KettleCorn and Kona Ice. Prizes for best costumes on pets (all pets must be on a leash).

Nov. 12-13

• Christmas Around Sabina Town is Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11-12, in Sabina at the Sabina Church of Christ, The COVE, and at homes around town (look for the snowmen).

Friday, Nov. 19

• “Soup to Go” drive-though fundraiser — Chicken noodle soup, chili, and vegetarian chili available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 390 West Main St. in Wilmington. Call-ahead orders may be placed no later than noon Nov. 12. Phone: 937-382-7058. Benefits the Clinton County Homeless Shelter.

Saturday, Nov. 20

• HomeTown HoliDazzle returns Saturday, Nov. 20 in downtown Wilmington featuring food and beverages, choir concert at the courthouse, photos with Santa (and the Grinch), horse-drawn wagon rides, children’s train ride, music and more. The illuminated parade begins at 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds then through downtown. For more info, visit www.hometownholidazzle.com .

Thursday, Nov. 25

• Annual free Community Thanksgiving Dinner is delivery-only on Thanksgiving — Thursday, Nov. 25 — available to any Clinton County resident beginning at 10 a.m.. Meals include turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberries, rolls and pumpkin pie. To order a meal, call either: 937-382-2706 (ArlaFaye); 937-527-6627 (Terri); or 937-382-7058 (Clinton County Homeless Shelter). Deadline to order is Monday, Nov. 22.

Dec. 4-5

• Homespun Christmas 38th annual arts, crafts and vendor show is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday only at Denver Place Elementary School in Wilmington, as well as at local homes and businesses; and 1-5 p.m. Sunday at local homes and businesses.