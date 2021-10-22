Towneplace Suites by Marriott debuts

WILMINGTON — Towneplace Suites by Marriott celebrated its grand opening on Thursday in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce.

Located at 175 Holiday Drive, the new Towneplace Suites by Marriott is an extended-stay hotel where you can balance work and life as you like, with the comfort, flexibility and affordability you require.

Relax and feel at home with a fully equipped kitchen and high-speed Internet access, as well as daily free hot breakfast, Weber grills (with tools and spices) and an outdoor fire pit. There’s also a spacious 24/7 fitness center and an indoor pool, Smart TVs with free streaming, pet-friendly rooms, and a lobby bar and “In a Pinch” Market for beverages, snacks and necessities.

Learn more or book your stay at https://www.marriott.com/dayfw .

The new hotel features many amenities with a home-away-from-home feel. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_serving-area-1.jpg The new hotel features many amenities with a home-away-from-home feel. The new hotel features many amenities with a home-away-from-home feel. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_kitchen-1.jpg The new hotel features many amenities with a home-away-from-home feel. The new hotel features many amenities with a home-away-from-home feel. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_porch-1.jpg The new hotel features many amenities with a home-away-from-home feel. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_room.jpg Cutting the ribbon at the new Towneplace Suites by Marriott. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_towneplace-2-1-1.jpg Cutting the ribbon at the new Towneplace Suites by Marriott. Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce