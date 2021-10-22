Denver reaches out: Fifth-graders learn new skills in art class through community outreach project

WILMINGTON — The fifth-grade students in Doug Davis’s art classes at Denver Place Elementary are working on a community outreach project through their artwork — creating stuffed animals that will be donated to Clinton Memorial Hospital.

The animals will be given to children to comfort them while in the hospital. The students also have the choice to give their stuffed animal to family or friends.

The staff at Denver Elementary also participated in creating a stuffed animal for the art community service project. The project not only provided students the opportunity to think of others, it taught them basic fundamental skills in sewing and working with fabrics to create an original stuffed animal.

The fifth-graders were enthusiastic about this project and excited to share their creations.

Student Isiah Sanchez shared that he plans to donate his animal to the hospital because a little kid will know that they are being thought of.

Marquis Davis plans to give his stuffed animal to his younger sibling.

Olivia Burns is creating her stuffed animal with her grandfather in mind, as he knows that he will be proud of her to help others when they are not feeling well.

The Denver students were eager to take risks in learning new skills like the whip stitch, and how to operate a sewing machine. They found joy in designing their stuffed animals to share with others.

The project helped the fifth-graders learn skills, from social skills to serving community to sewing.

Project teaches skills, service