East Clinton FFA attends leadership conference; Ag Soils Team top 10 in the state

Two East Clinton FFA teams competed in multiple state contests where they had to identify different characteristics of the soil, and take a test demonstrating their knowledge on the specific information relating to soil and forestry.

East Clinton’s Agricultural Soils team placed ninth in the state (out of 50 teams), qualifying them for Nationals. The team consisted of Katie Carey, Jenna Stanley, Teddy Murphy, Anna Lopez, Kale Boeckmann and Dylan Arnold.

Teddy and Katie were highest on the team, both placing in the top 20 in the state.

To qualify for state, they placed second in the District where Katie Carey was first overall, and the entire team placed in the top 15 out of over 125 students.

The Urban team placed 32nd in the state and was also second in our district. The team consisted of Zach Vest, Hayden Beiting, Aiden Walker, Payton Spurlock, Timmi Mahanes, Sydeny Beiting, Preston Dixon and Owen Roberts.

Their hard work and dedication to the teams, their practice, and their persistence paid off in their achievements and successes through these contests.

Thank you to all the farmers and helpers who helped us practice for soils.

The East Clinton FFA Chapter recently attended the OLLC — the Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference — where FFA students from all over the state come to surround themselves with leadership and cooperation and use these skills in their communities and homes.

The EC students — Makayla Thomason, Cooper Rach, Gretchen Boggs and Dakota Collom — had the chance to be involved in situations that could eventually become bills and laws.

The FFA chapter also recently traveled to the Farm Science Review and helped clean up road 729 as part of their Adopt-A-Highway program. The chapter cleans up part of 729 and likes to give back by completing some community service activities.

Chapter members at OLLC, adopt highway