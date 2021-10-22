Cape May unveils main courtyard

WILMINGTON — Ohio Living Cape May in Wilmington unveiled its beautifully renovated main courtyard at a grand re-opening on Friday afternoon.

The long-awaited completion of the project was revealed, and it will be even prettier once the warm weather returns in spring and more plantings can be made.

The project was funded through donors, including major donors: Charles Bush, with “Mary Lou’s Garden” in the courtyard in memory of Mary Lou Bush; Constance Hardie, with the courtyard’s “Serenity Garden” in memory of Cliff Hardie; Dr. Ruth Hayes, in memory of Jama Hayes; Denny and Barbara Deibel; and Chris and Shirley Hansen.

Inside where it was warmer, Pastor Dan Mayo gave the blessing, then Ohio Living Cape May Executive Director Brad Reynolds and Ohio Living Foundation Gift Planner Whitney O’Neal welcomed everyone and spoke about the project’s history and features.

They gave special thanks to Cape May Environmental Services Director Steve Roe for his “dedication and persistence” in making it a reality.

Ohio Living Cape May in Wilmington unveils its revamped main courtyard at a grand re-opening celebration, with a ribbon-cutting in concert with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce. Tom Barr | News Journal