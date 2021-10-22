HomeTown HoliDazzle set to return

WILMINGTON — After taking last year off due to the pandemic, the HomeTown HoliDazzle Illuminated Parade will return to kick off the 2021 holiday season. This year, the cherished hometown tradition, which began in 2007, will be held on Saturday, November 20.

Activities located in downtown will include a choir concert at the Clinton County Courthouse, photos with Santa and the Grinch, horse-drawn wagon ride, and a train ride for children. Food and beverages will be available and entertainment for the whole family including strolling carolers.

The highlight of the night—the illuminated parade—will take off from the fairgrounds at 7 p.m., making its way to downtown. As it does each year, the parade will feature bright and festive floats from local businesses and organizations.

For more information about HomeTown HoliDazzle, including how to enter a float, donate or volunteer, visit our website: www.hometownholidazzle.com. Hometown HoliDazzle is a Main Street Wilmington event.

