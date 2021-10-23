TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Saturday, Oct. 23, the 296th day of 2021. There are 69 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Oct. 23, 1973, President Richard Nixon agreed to turn over White House tape recordings subpoenaed by the Watergate special prosecutor to Judge John J. Sirica.

On this date:

In 1915, tens of thousands of women paraded up Fifth Avenue in New York City, demanding the right to vote.

In 1944, the World War II Battle of Leyte Gulf began, resulting in a major Allied victory against Japanese forces.

In 1956, a student-sparked revolt against Hungary’s Communist rule began; as the revolution spread, Soviet forces started entering the country, and the uprising was put down within weeks.

In 1983, 241 U.S. service members, most of them Marines, were killed in a suicide truck-bombing at Beirut International Airport in Lebanon; a near-simultaneous attack on French forces killed 58 paratroopers.

In 1987, the U.S. Senate rejected, 58-42, the Supreme Court nomination of Robert H. Bork.

In 2001, the nation’s anthrax scare hit the White House with the discovery of a small concentration of spores at an offsite mail processing center.

In 2009, President Barack Obama declared the swine flu outbreak a national emergency, giving his health chief the power to let hospitals move emergency rooms offsite to speed treatment and protect non-infected patients.

Today’s Birthdays: Soccer great Pele is 81. Country singer Dwight Yoakam is 65. Community activist Martin Luther King III is 64. Parodist “Weird Al” Yankovic is 62. CNN medical reporter Dr. Sanjay Gupta is 52. Country singer Jimmy Wayne is 49. Actor Ryan Reynolds is 45. TV personality Meghan McCain is 37. R&B singer Miguel is 36. Actor Masiela Lusha (MAH’-see-el-la loo-SHA’) is 36. Actor Emilia Clarke is 35. Actor Briana