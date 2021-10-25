BPD: Man on drugs arrested again

BLANCHESTER — At around 7 p.m. Saturday police were summoned to Caplinger Sales & Service at 664 W. Main St. after a citizen reported seeing a man on the roof of the building.

Officers arrived and found Cory Hillard, 28, on the roof, stated Police Chief Scott Reinbolt in a news release.

“Hillard told the officers he was watching the sunset. He seemed to be under the influence of an illegal narcotic,” said Reinbolt.

“Hillard obeyed the officers’ order to come down from the roof. He was placed under arrest for criminal trespass and was taken to the Clinton County jail.

Hillard, who is homeless, is the same individual arrested by Blanchester police officers on Oct. 7 after pounding on the doors and windows of a Blanchester nursing home, said Reinbolt.

“At that time he appeared to be under the influence of an illegal narcotic. In that instance, Hillard also caused around $300 damage to the interior of a police car while being transported to the county jail, and he was charged with making false alarms and criminal damaging. He was released from the jail after posting an appearance bond on those charges.”

Hillard https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_Hillard.jpg Hillard