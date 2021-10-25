Posted on by

City’s Parks & Rec hosts annual Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_DSC_0713-1.jpgIt’s a dog, it’s a pup, it’s Super Pug. John Hamilton | News Journal

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_DSC_0720-1.jpgLocal kids and their families came out in droves to get treats from organizations and companies to Saturday’s fifth annual Trunk or Treat at J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park and presented by the City of Wilmington Parks & Recreation. John Hamilton | News Journal

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_DSC_0723-1.jpgLocal kids and their families came out in droves to get treats from organizations and companies to Saturday’s fifth annual Trunk or Treat at J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park and presented by the City of Wilmington Parks & Recreation. John Hamilton | News Journal

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_DSC_0728-1.jpgLocal kids and their families came out in droves to get treats from organizations and companies to Saturday’s fifth annual Trunk or Treat at J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park and presented by the City of Wilmington Parks & Recreation. John Hamilton | News Journal

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_DSC_0735-1.jpgLocal kids and their families came out in droves to get treats from organizations and companies to Saturday’s fifth annual Trunk or Treat at J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park and presented by the City of Wilmington Parks & Recreation. John Hamilton | News Journal

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_DSC_0746-1.jpgLocal kids and their families came out in droves to get treats from organizations and companies to Saturday’s fifth annual Trunk or Treat at J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park and presented by the City of Wilmington Parks & Recreation. John Hamilton | News Journal

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_DSC_0762-1.jpgLocal kids and their families came out in droves to get treats from organizations and companies to Saturday’s fifth annual Trunk or Treat at J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park and presented by the City of Wilmington Parks & Recreation. John Hamilton | News Journal

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_DSC_0787-1.jpgLocal kids and their families came out in droves to get treats from organizations and companies to Saturday’s fifth annual Trunk or Treat at J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park and presented by the City of Wilmington Parks & Recreation. John Hamilton | News Journal

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_DSC_0788-1.jpgLocal kids and their families came out in droves to get treats from organizations and companies to Saturday’s fifth annual Trunk or Treat at J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park and presented by the City of Wilmington Parks & Recreation. John Hamilton | News Journal

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_DSC_0803-1.jpgLocal kids and their families came out in droves to get treats from organizations and companies to Saturday’s fifth annual Trunk or Treat at J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park and presented by the City of Wilmington Parks & Recreation. John Hamilton | News Journal

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_DSC_0812-1.jpgLocal kids and their families came out in droves to get treats from organizations and companies to Saturday’s fifth annual Trunk or Treat at J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park and presented by the City of Wilmington Parks & Recreation. John Hamilton | News Journal

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_DSC_0823-1.jpgLocal kids and their families came out in droves to get treats from organizations and companies to Saturday’s fifth annual Trunk or Treat at J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park and presented by the City of Wilmington Parks & Recreation. John Hamilton | News Journal

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_DSC_0830-1.jpgLocal kids and their families came out in droves to get treats from organizations and companies to Saturday’s fifth annual Trunk or Treat at J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park and presented by the City of Wilmington Parks & Recreation. John Hamilton | News Journal

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_DSC_0731-1.jpgThat’s one small step for man, one giant leap for candy. John Hamilton | News Journal