WILMINGTON POLICE REPORTS

• Police arrested a subject for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 7:48 p.m. on October 17. According to the report, police responded to the 2800 block of Progress Way on the report of a reckless operation. Alcohol was suspected to be involved.

• Police arrested a 25-year-old male for an alleged O.V.I. at 7:09 p.m. on October 19 around Hawley Avenue and Charles Street. According to the report, police seized a dosage unit of marijuana.

• At 2:33 p.m. on October 18, police were dispatched to Clinton Memorial Hospital for an assault incident that happened the day before. According to the report, the female victim “refused to cooperate or fill out any statements to what had happened.” The report indicated the victim had possible internal injuries.

• At 6 p.m. on October 18, a 22-year-old male reported his vehicle a white Kia Optima was stolen from his residence on Thorne Avenue.

• At 11:50 p.m. on October 15, police responded to a possible wanted person at the 500 block of Howard Street. According to the report, police seized marijuana. An investigation is pending.

