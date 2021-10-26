Kiwanis welcomes AD’s & new members

Wilmington Kiwanis Club inducted two new members — Julie Garnai and Jacelyn Walker —at the Oct. 21 meeting.

Bill Pees, Ohio District Membership Chair, conducted the induction.

Guests also included Clinton-Massie Athletic Director Bennie Carroll and Wilmington AD Troy Diels, who spoke about the Backyard Bash football game played last Friday night, and about the fall sports season at their schools.

Bill Pees, Ohio District Membership Chair, with new members Julie Garnai and Jacalyn Walker, and their club sponsor Wilmington Kiwanis Club President Kim Hiatt. From left are Clinton-Massie AD Bennie Carroll, Kiwanian Vermon Dillon with the Backyard Bash Trophy, and Wilmington AD Troy Diels.