Benefit set for Hailey Hansford

WILMINGTON — A benefit for Hailey Hansford as she fights sarcoma cancer is set for 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles at 141 E. Sugartree St.

The 22-year-old single mom was diagnosed in September and has been through two rounds of chemotherapy, with another round to start soon, and then she’ll begin radiation on Nov. 1, according to her mother, Stacy Holbert.

”We’re hoping once that is complete, the tumor can be removed and we finish out the chemo, and good to go,” said Stacy. “She has a long battle ahead of her and we have just begun!”

The event will include a live band — Chas and the Low Downs — raffle items and split the pot, finger foods, a bake sale and more.

Tickets are $5/person or $8/couple.

For questions or to make donations, contact Stacy Holbert at 937-366-9246 or email blueyes937@yahoo.com .

The benefit for Hailey Hansford is set for Nov. 20. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_hailey-and-child.jpeg The benefit for Hailey Hansford is set for Nov. 20. Submitted photo