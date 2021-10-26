George Clinton Chapter learns about Revolutionary War nurses

George Clinton chapter, NSDAR, recently met at the Senior Citizens Center for a luncheon meeting.

Regent Leslie Holmes welcomed members and guest Betty Mae Simon and thanked the hostesses Linda Barkey and Linda Hamilton for the beautiful table decorations and for serving as hostesses for the meeting. Before the luncheon, members signed Christmas cards for the military holiday card challenge.

Each year on or near October 11 and throughout October, DAR members celebrate the National DAR Day of Service in honor of our Society’s founding on October 11, 1890.

This year George Clinton Chapter had three service opportunities during the month of October beginning with providing and serving dessert for the American Legion Auxiliary Spaghetti Supper, writing Christmas cards to serving military as a part of the military holiday card challenge and finally as volunteers for the Talking Tombstones fundraiser for the Clinton County History Center.

Reflecting on the 131 years of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, President General Denise Doring VanBuren in her October President General’s Message mentioned some of the accomplishments of the society in its 131 years, such as purchasing land in the nation’s capital near the White House for a headquarters, establishing a world class museum and library and hiring a workforce of more than 100 full-time professionals.

In keeping with the celebration of 125 years of the George Clinton Chapter, this month’s Patriot Profile was the history of George Mathews, the patriot and great-grandfather of three of the charter members of the George Clinton Chapter, Maria T. Telfair, Lavinia V. Telfair and Martha Telfair.

George Mathews was born in Augusta County, Virginia in 1739 to Ann Archer and John Mathews and he died in Augusta, Georgia on his 73rd birthday. At the beginning of the Revolution George Mathews joined the Patriot Army and was placed in command as a colonel of the 9th Virginia Regiment. He was engaged in battle at Brandywine and Germantown where he was captured after receiving bayonet wounds. He was confined on a prison ship in New York Harbor until his exchange in 1781 at which time he joined General Nathaniel Green at the head of the 3rd Virginia Regiment.

While serving in the South, he purchased land in what was to become the state of Georgia and moved there after the war with his wife and children. He was elected Governor of Georgia in 1786 and again in 1794. He served as the first Representative of the United States Congress from Georgia.

Linda Barkey presented the program “Military Nursing in the Revolutionary War”. During this time it was a common practice for the women and some men who took care for the sick to be called nurses even though they did not have formal nursing training. Nurses keeping the sick and wounded clean, well-fed and comfortable was a vital factor in recovery.

By the summer of 1775 General Washington asked the Continental Congress for nurses. The Continental Congress approved one nurse for every 10 patients in the Continental hospitals. These nurses, employed by the military received $2 a month with the matron making $4 a month.

Leslie Holmes reminded members that wreaths for Wreaths Across America could be purchased online at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/OH0120P and clicking on sponsor wreaths button then make your order choice. Wreaths cost $15 each. All wreaths purchased will be placed on graves in Arlington National Cemetery on December 18.

Anyone wishing to purchase wreaths for the veterans laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery may order wreaths online. Wreaths ordered online must be ordered by November 28.

The American History Essay Contest entries are due in by October 29 to Bonny Kanyuck with the Patriots of the American Revolution DAR High School Essay Contest entries due in by October 29 to Frances Sharp.

The next meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, November 22 at the Clinton County History Center when the program will be “Chocolate in the 18th Century”.

George Clinton Chapter members Frances Sharp, Susan Henry, Karen McKenzie, Claire Ropp, Barbara Daulton and Beth Mitchell staff the water station at the Talking Tombstones event Saturday at Sugar Grove Cemetery. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_DAR-1.jpg George Clinton Chapter members Frances Sharp, Susan Henry, Karen McKenzie, Claire Ropp, Barbara Daulton and Beth Mitchell staff the water station at the Talking Tombstones event Saturday at Sugar Grove Cemetery. Submitted photo

Patriot profiled; chapter celebrates 125 years