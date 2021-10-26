Local Briefs: WCS board sets special meeting on masks, safety

WCS board sets meeting

The Wilmington City Schools Board of Education will have a special board meeting at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28 to discuss the mask mandate, quarantine guidelines and safety of students and staff. It will be held in the Board Room at Central Office, 341 S. Nelson Ave.

All meetings are open to the public. If you would like to address the board on this specific topic, please contact Treasurer Kim DeWeese before the start of the meeting.

Law library board meets

The Clinton County Law Library Resources Board will hold its quarterly board meeting at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3 in the Law Library, Clinton County Courthouse, 3rd Floor, 46 S. South St., Wilmington.