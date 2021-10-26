Impaired drivers and others sentenced in Clinton County Municipal Court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between October 18 and October 22:

• Michelle Storms, 56, of Mason, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from Jan. 27, 2022 to Jan. 24, 2024, fined $1,625, assessed $135 court costs. Storms must take part in reporting probation and must continue treatment program through Beckett Springs. Operator’s license was ordered destroyed. ALS vacated. Driving privileges will be granted effective Dec. 20, 2021. The privileges will be granted if Storms has privileges through the Mason Municipal Court or if that court’s suspension expires. An O.V.I.-suspension charge and a stop sign violation were dismissed.

• Tina Greene, 57, of Wilmington, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Greene must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. Additional charges of drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, a marked lane violation, a seat belt violation, and a tag/sticker violation were dismissed.

• Nicholas Riddle, 21, of Wilmington, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Riddle must complete a two-year non-reporting probation and have no offenses for two years. ALS vacated. A driving under suspension-financial charge was dismissed.

• Steven Huff, 56, of Dayton, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Huff must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Robert Shindeldecker II, 37, of Wilmington, driving under suspension, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a driving under 12-point suspension charge. Shindeldecker must not drive until he had a valid license. Two seat belt violations were dismissed.

• Clifford Stephens, 40, of Blanchester, resisting arrest, driving under 12-point suspension, sentenced to 35 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $270 court costs. Stephens must not drive until he has a valid license. A disorderly conduct charge was dismissed.

• Carolyn Barlas, 42, of Wilmington, domestic violence, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Barlas must have no contact with the victim, must commit no further offenses in the county for two years, and must complete non-reporting probation.

• Christopher Marshall, 29, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, theft, sentenced to 16 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $270 court costs. The disorderly conduct offense was amended from a domestic violence charge. Marshall was released from on the day of sentencing with credit time served. Marshall must have no contact with the theft location and must pay $2.25 in resitution. A second theft charge was dismissed.

