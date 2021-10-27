Recycling the right way

Buster the Mouse’s job is seemingly never done! He brought Rachel Stapleton in for questioning after busting her recycling at the Clinton County Solid Waste Management District’s community recycling drop-off location in New Vienna, in the Peoples Bank parking lot.

Rachel had just finished a shift serving up delicious daily specials at Stephanie’s Diner in New Vienna. As a retired educator and now small-town diner employee, Rachel is very busy, but never too busy to recycle her household waste.

She has a handy time-saving trick — she collects her recyclables in an old woven plastic feed sack, then she empties the sack into the collection containers. When the bag gets too worn or dirty, she disposes of it in the trash and then starts using a new one. What a smart recycler!

Thank you, Rachel, for teaching us and the rest of Clinton County your tricks of the trade. We hope you enjoy your collection of recycled material prizes.

Rachel Stapleton was “caught green-handed” being a great recycler. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_IMG_0550.jpeg Rachel Stapleton was “caught green-handed” being a great recycler. Submitted photo