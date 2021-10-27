Man pleads guilty to rape

WILMINGTON — A Milford man has pled guilty to rape.

Noah Cox, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of felony 1 rape to Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John “Tim” Rudduck on Wednesday.

Rudduck informed Cox, currently incarcerated in the Clinton County Jail, that he will have to serve a minimum mandatory prison sentence of three years. Cox’s sentencing is scheduled for December 20.

Cox will also have to register as a Tier 3 sex offender for life, take part in supervised parole for five years, and face a possible $20,000 fine.

According to court documents, Cox’s victim was under the age of 13.

Det. Bob Wilson of the Wilmington Police Department told the News Journal that authorities received a 911 call in early July and, according to Wilson, a mother found Cox “engaged in sexual contact” with her child.

Wilson advised that the victim and suspect did not have a personal relationship or know each other prior to the alleged incident. He believes the two met through social media.

