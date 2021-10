WILMINGTON — A parade of princesses, Power Rangers, and parents of the Wilmington Preschool Cooperative departed the Wilmington United Methodist Church and visited the downtown area — including the festively decorated City Building departments and some downtown businesses — for their annual trick-or-treating on Thursday morning.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_DSC_0893.jpg John Hamilton | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_700.jpeg Submitted photos https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_703.jpeg Submitted photos The Wilmington City Building departments got spook-ied up for the preschool trick or treating that visited on Thursday. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_704.jpeg The Wilmington City Building departments got spook-ied up for the preschool trick or treating that visited on Thursday. Submitted photos https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_728.jpeg Submitted photos https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_DSC_0856.jpg John Hamilton | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_DSC_0868.jpg John Hamilton | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_DSC_0871.jpg John Hamilton | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_DSC_0873.jpg John Hamilton | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_DSC_0878.jpg John Hamilton | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_DSC_0886.jpg John Hamilton | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_DSC_0889.jpg John Hamilton | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_DSC_0854.jpg John Hamilton | News Journal