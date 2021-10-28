Clinton County Sheriff’s Office ATV ready to roll

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office recently rolled out its new Polaris all-terrain vehicle, funded through the Clinton County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Clinton County Agricultural Society, and private donations. From left are: front, CVB Executive Assistant Melissa Hedrick and CVB Executive Director Susan Valentine-Scott; and, back, Ag Society President Scot Gerber, and Col. Brian Prickett of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
