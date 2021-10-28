Clinton County Grand Jury indicts 3 on felony domestic violence charges

WILMINGTON — Three people are charged with felony domestic violence and 13 individuals charged with possessing drugs among 24 defendants recently indicted by a Clinton County Grand Jury.

Christopher T. Anspach, 44 of Wilmington, is indicted on a third-degree felony charge (F3) of domestic violence. He is alleged to have knowingly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member Aug. 31.

Further, the indictment papers state Anspach has prior domestic violence convictions in two cases that occurred in Warren County.

On Oct. 15 the defendant pleaded not guilty before a Clinton County magistrate.

Jeremy C. Carr, 29 of Blanchester, was indicted on two counts of domestic violence (an F4 and an F3, which was later amended to F4), and a charge of disrupting public services (F4).

On Oct. 20 Carr pleaded guilty to the two F4 domestic violence charges, with the disrupting public services charge dismissed. He is sentenced to be scheduled on Nov. 22.

Both counts of domestic violence stem from Aug. 15, with two separate victims. He had a prior conviction for domestic violence.

Following the Oct. 20 plea and conviction, the defendant was released from custody over objection of the prosecutor in the case. His release came with added conditions, including reporting the next day to the bond diversion program and he must comply with weekly in-person reporting requirements and submit to random drug tests.

Carr will be evaluated for possible admission into the STAR program. The STAR Community Justice Center at Franklin Furnace, Ohio is a Community-Based Correctional Facility (CBCF), one of 19 such facilities in Ohio.

A CBCF is an alternative to prison with the primary purpose of rehabilitation of felony offenders.

Ryan K. Campbell, 28, of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of domestic violence (F4). The charge stems from an alleged Aug. 28 incident.

On Oct. 15 he pleaded not guilty. Campbell has a prior conviction for domestic violence.

Curtis A. Moore Jr., 41, whose address is listed as at-large, is indicted on a charge of failing to notify the sheriff of an address change (F4). According to the indictment document, the alleged failure to notify occurred between March 18, 2021 through July 23.

Moore pleaded not guilty in late September.

Below are the names, ages and residences of other individuals indicted during the grand jury’s September sessions, plus the indictment charge or charges. All the alleged criminal activity reportedly occurred in Clinton County.

• Anthony Allan Shaffer, 33 of the Mount Orab area, was indicted on a charge of failing to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (F3), and on a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle (F4). On Oct. 8 he pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a police order, and subsequently found guilty of the charge. He will be sentenced Nov. 18.

• Eric S. Barr, 37 of the Wilmington area, is indicted on a charge of failing to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (F3), on a charge of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle (F4), and on a charge of drug paraphernalia (M2).

• Cassondra M. Richardson, 29 of Blanchester, is indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of a drug (both F5s).

• Joshua R. Strong, 31 of Blanchester, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• Steven Lloyd Holbrook, 55 of the Clarksville area, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• Jton E. Watson, 39 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of having a weapon while under disability (F3), and on a charge of receiving stolen property (F4).

• Michael Ray Stewart, 29, whose address is listed as at-large, is indicted on a charge of trespassing in a habitation (F4).

• Justin M. Neff, 18 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of burglary (F2).

• Amanda C. Harnish, 38 of Wilmington, is indicted on two counts of illegal conveyance of a drug of abuse or prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution (both F3s), and on two counts of aggravated possession of a drug (both F5s).

• Joshua Bradley Davis, 34 of Sabina, is indicted on a charge of possessing fentanyl (F5).

• Russella Dawn Bennett, 33 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• David A. Cordy Jr., 41 of the Hillsboro area, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• Steven J. Ujvary, 32 of Blanchester, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• Heather R. Ferriman, 37, with an address listed as at-large, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• Joseph L. Manning, 32 of the Blanchester area, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• Robert D. Stackmen, 51 of Sabina, is indicted on two counts of passing bad checks (an F4 and an F5), and on a charge of theft (F5).

• Charles S. Short, 39 of the Lebanon area, is indicted on a charge of breaking-and-entering (F5), and on a charge of theft (F5).

• William R. Hobbs, 42 of Blanchester, is indicted on a charge of possessing a drug (F5).

• Tyler Dwayne Robinson, 36, whose address is listed as at-large, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F3).

• Zachery A. Whitaker, 29 of Blanchester, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

Anspach https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_anspach_c.jpg Anspach Carr https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_carr_c.jpg Carr Campbell https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_campbell_c.jpg Campbell Moore https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_moore_c.jpg Moore https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_Court-scales-of-justice-1.jpg