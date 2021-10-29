Posted on by

COMMUNITY CALENDAR


Upcoming public events in Clinton County include:

Saturday, Oct. 30

‘Halloween Hullabaloo!’ in downtown Wilmington is set for Saturday, Oct. 30 in downtown Wilmington. It starts with Family Fun at the Murphy Theatre with movie matinees — with free admission — “Toy Story of Terror” at noon and 2 p.m., and “Casper’s Halloween Special” at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. — plus a costume contest. Concessions will be available. “Music On Sugartree” starts with The Avalons at 5 p.m. and Filo Beddoe at 7:30 p.m., and also includes food vendors, games and a costume contest on Sugartree Street. Presented by the Clinton County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

• Howl-O-Ween Trunk or Treat at Orchard Vet Care for both kids & pets 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at 45 Orchard Road (and US 68). Meet WPD’s K9 officer; also Flint’s KettleCorn and Kona Ice. Prizes for best costumes on pets (all pets must be on a leash).

Thursday, Nov. 4

Clinton County Alzheimer’s Support Group meets 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov 4 and every first Thursday of the month at Ohio Living Cape May, 175 Cape May Drive, Wilmington. For more information, call Tom Dreyer at 937-382-2995.

Friday/Saturday, Nov. 5-6

Holiday at the Mill at the Sugartree Mill Co. on Sugartree St. in Wilmington 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday & Saturday. Featuring newly installed holiday displays, unique antiques, home goods — and take 10% off your purchases — plus enter giveaways and enjoy complimentary refreshments.

Monday, Nov. 8

SRWW Joint Fire District community blood drive 3-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8 at 179 South Jackson St., Sabina. Appointments are encouraged. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

Friday/Saturday, Nov. 12-13

Christmas Around Sabina Town is Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11-12, in Sabina at the Sabina Church of Christ, The COVE, and at homes around town (look for the snowmen).

Friday, Nov. 19

• “Soup to Go” drive-though fundraiser — Chicken noodle soup, chili, and vegetarian chili available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 390 West Main St. in Wilmington. Call-ahead orders may be placed no later than noon Nov. 12. Phone: 937-382-7058. Benefits the Clinton County Homeless Shelter.

Saturday, Nov. 20

HomeTown HoliDazzle returns Saturday, Nov. 20 in downtown Wilmington featuring food and beverages, choir concert at the courthouse, photos with Santa (and the Grinch), horse-drawn wagon rides, children’s train ride, music and more. The illuminated parade begins at 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds then through downtown. For more info, visit www.hometownholidazzle.com .

Benefit for Hailey Hansford as she fights cancer 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 at Fraternal Order of Eagles, 141 E. Sugartree St., Wilmington. Live band, raffle items/split the pot, finger foods, bake sale and more. Tickets $5/person or $8/couple. For questions/donations, contact Stacy Holbert at 937-366-9246 or blueeyes937@yahoo.com .

Thursday, Nov. 25

Annual free Community Thanksgiving Dinner is delivery-only on Thanksgiving — Thursday, Nov. 25 — available to any Clinton County resident beginning at 10 a.m.. Meals include turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberries, rolls and pumpkin pie. To order a meal, call either: 937-382-2706 (ArlaFaye); 937-527-6627 (Terri); or 937-382-7058 (Clinton County Homeless Shelter). Deadline to order is Monday, Nov. 22.

Dec. 4-5

Homespun Christmas 38th annual arts, crafts and vendor show is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday only at Denver Place Elementary School in Wilmington, as well as at local homes and businesses; and 1-5 p.m. Sunday at local homes and businesses.

