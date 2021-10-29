COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Upcoming public events in Clinton County include:

Saturday, Oct. 30

• ‘Halloween Hullabaloo!’ in downtown Wilmington is set for Saturday, Oct. 30 in downtown Wilmington. It starts with Family Fun at the Murphy Theatre with movie matinees — with free admission — “Toy Story of Terror” at noon and 2 p.m., and “Casper’s Halloween Special” at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. — plus a costume contest. Concessions will be available. “Music On Sugartree” starts with The Avalons at 5 p.m. and Filo Beddoe at 7:30 p.m., and also includes food vendors, games and a costume contest on Sugartree Street. Presented by the Clinton County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

• Howl-O-Ween Trunk or Treat at Orchard Vet Care for both kids & pets 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at 45 Orchard Road (and US 68). Meet WPD’s K9 officer; also Flint’s KettleCorn and Kona Ice. Prizes for best costumes on pets (all pets must be on a leash).

Thursday, Nov. 4

• Clinton County Alzheimer’s Support Group meets 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov 4 and every first Thursday of the month at Ohio Living Cape May, 175 Cape May Drive, Wilmington. For more information, call Tom Dreyer at 937-382-2995.

Friday/Saturday, Nov. 5-6

• Holiday at the Mill at the Sugartree Mill Co. on Sugartree St. in Wilmington 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday & Saturday. Featuring newly installed holiday displays, unique antiques, home goods — and take 10% off your purchases — plus enter giveaways and enjoy complimentary refreshments.

Monday, Nov. 8

• SRWW Joint Fire District community blood drive 3-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8 at 179 South Jackson St., Sabina. Appointments are encouraged. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

Friday/Saturday, Nov. 12-13

• Christmas Around Sabina Town is Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11-12, in Sabina at the Sabina Church of Christ, The COVE, and at homes around town (look for the snowmen).

Friday, Nov. 19

• “Soup to Go” drive-though fundraiser — Chicken noodle soup, chili, and vegetarian chili available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 390 West Main St. in Wilmington. Call-ahead orders may be placed no later than noon Nov. 12. Phone: 937-382-7058. Benefits the Clinton County Homeless Shelter.

Saturday, Nov. 20

• HomeTown HoliDazzle returns Saturday, Nov. 20 in downtown Wilmington featuring food and beverages, choir concert at the courthouse, photos with Santa (and the Grinch), horse-drawn wagon rides, children’s train ride, music and more. The illuminated parade begins at 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds then through downtown. For more info, visit www.hometownholidazzle.com .

• Benefit for Hailey Hansford as she fights cancer 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 at Fraternal Order of Eagles, 141 E. Sugartree St., Wilmington. Live band, raffle items/split the pot, finger foods, bake sale and more. Tickets $5/person or $8/couple. For questions/donations, contact Stacy Holbert at 937-366-9246 or blueeyes937@yahoo.com .

Thursday, Nov. 25

• Annual free Community Thanksgiving Dinner is delivery-only on Thanksgiving — Thursday, Nov. 25 — available to any Clinton County resident beginning at 10 a.m.. Meals include turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberries, rolls and pumpkin pie. To order a meal, call either: 937-382-2706 (ArlaFaye); 937-527-6627 (Terri); or 937-382-7058 (Clinton County Homeless Shelter). Deadline to order is Monday, Nov. 22.

Dec. 4-5

• Homespun Christmas 38th annual arts, crafts and vendor show is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday only at Denver Place Elementary School in Wilmington, as well as at local homes and businesses; and 1-5 p.m. Sunday at local homes and businesses.