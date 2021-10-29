Heating assistance available through HEAP starting Nov. 1

The 2021-22 HEAP winter heating assistance program kicks off on Monday, Nov. 1.

The Ohio Department of Development and Council on Aging are reminding Ohioans that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills.

Applied directly to the customer’s utility or bulk fuel bill, the benefit can help manage heating costs. Ohioans can visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov to apply online, download a copy of the application, or phone Council on Aging (COA) at 937-449-0642 (option 2).

When applying, individuals need to have copies of the following documents: most recent utility bills; a list of all household members (including birth dates and Social Security numbers); proof of income for the past 30 days for all household members (12 months for certain income types); proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members; and proof of disability (if applicable).

Applications for the HEAP program will be accepted beginning Nov. 1. HEAP benefits are applied to an individual’s energy bill after Jan. 1, 2022. Applications must be received by May 31, 2022.

For more information about HEAP and assistance with applications, older adults in Clinton County should contact Council on Aging at 937-449-0642 (option 2).

Please note that those interested in the program should call Council on Aging directly at the above phone number. Clinton County Community Action is no longer the organization to contact for Clinton County residents seeking to apply.

To be connected to your local Energy Assistance Provider, call 800-282-0880 (hearing impaired clients may dial 711 for assistance) or visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov .