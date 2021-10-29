Unified Christian Men’s Chorus to present veterans program Nov. 7

WILMINGTON — The Unified Christian Men’s Chorus will perform their Veterans Day themed program on Sunday, November 7 at 3 p.m. at the Wilmington Church of Christ, 909 West Locust St. in Wilmington.

This 25-member men’s group, which is comprised of men from Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties, is in its ninth year. The chorus has presented an annual veterans program for many years and it’s been very well received.

The chorus uses this event to pay tribute and recognition for all veterans, as well as active servicemen and women. The event will also honor all first responders. In addition, special tribute will be paid this year to the Combat Wounded Warriors from Operation Cherrybend, based in Clinton County.

Musical selections include traditional patriotic songs as well as songs from the various war eras, spanning from the American Revolution to current times.

Soloists from the chorus include: Jim Faust, Sam Stauffer, Troy Roush, Steve Wages and Tim Villars. As in the past, the members of the all-men’s chorus will be joined by the “Boogie Woogie” ladies — Cheri Honnerlaw, Melanie Seaman, Pat Sewell and Terri Stauffer.

There is no admission for the program, and masks are optional. Social distancing is not difficult, because there is ample seating for everyone. Parking is in the back of the church, where the main entrance is located.

“We would love to honor those in public service, so please come and be recognized. Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy an afternoon of patriotic music,” said an organizer.