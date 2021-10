Clinton County’s numbers of COVID-19 trending down recently

After a sharp rise in reported Clinton County COVID-19 cases throughout August and September, the numbers are trending downward the past few weeks, according to the state’s posted figures.

Clinton County has had a reported total of 5,890 cases since the pandemic began — about 14 percent of the county’s total population — with 232 total hospitalizations, 94 deaths, and 5,543 listed as “Presumed Recovered” as of Thursday.

Ohio reports that 44.1 percent of Clinton Countians have been vaccinated; the state average is 55.2 percent.

The state reported that, as of Thursday, 1,536,005 Ohioans have had COVID-19, with 79,475 total hospitalizations and 24,164 deaths.

Get vaxxed

The Clinton County Health District’s next drive-through COVID (both first shots and boosters) & Flu Vaccination Clinic will be 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3 in the parking lot of the former campus of Southern State Community College at 1850 Davids Drive in Wilmington.

Individuals should pre-register for a vaccination time slot at https://bookclintonvax.timetap.com/#/ . As of 11:30 a.m. Friday there were still plenty of time slots open.

Tracking local cases

New cases reported weekly for Clinton County, according to coronavirus.ohio.gov:

Oct. 21-Oct. 27 — 63 cases; 0 deaths

Oct. 14-Oct. 20 — 90 cases; 2 deaths

Oct. 7-Oct. 13 — 90 cases; 1 death

Sept. 30-Oct. 6 — 155 cases; 0 deaths

Sept. 23-Sept. 29 — 177 cases; 3 deaths

Sept. 16-Sept. 22 — 193 cases; 3 deaths

Sept. 9-Sept. 15 — 207 cases; 2 deaths

Sept. 2-Sept. 8 — 249 cases; 4 deaths

Aug. 26-Sept. 1 — 237 cases; 2 deaths

Aug. 19-Aug. 25 — 168 cases; 6 deaths

Aug. 12-Aug. 18 — 164 cases; 2 deaths

Aug. 5-Aug. 11 — 105 cases; 0 deaths

July 29-Aug. 4 — 49 cases; 1 death

— — — —

Monthly totals

2021

October (through Oct. 28) — 366 cases; 3 deaths

September — 914 cases; 13 deaths

August — 665 cases; 9 deaths

July — 124 cases; 3 deaths

June — 41 cases; 0 deaths

May — 81 cases; 2 deaths

April — 151 cases; 4 deaths

March — 139 cases; 2 deaths

February — 288 cases; 3 deaths

January — 660 cases; 10 deaths

2020

December 2020 — 987 cases; 30 deaths

November 2020 — 795 cases; 5 deaths

October 2020 — 333 cases; 2 deaths

September 2020 — 77 cases; 2 deaths

August 2020 — 95 cases; 2 deaths

July 2020 — 95 cases; 3 deaths

June 2020 — 23 cases; 0 deaths

May 2020 — 16 cases; 1 death

April 2020 — 19 cases; 0 deaths

March 2020 — 14 cases; 0 deaths