WILMINGTON — Orchard Veterinary Care staff held its annual Howl-O-Ween Trunk or Treat for both kids and pets Saturday afternoon at the facility at Orchard Road and U.S. 68.

Kids got to choose from a wide variety of treats for themselves and for their pets, plus there was a costume contest.

Also visiting were Wilmington Police Department Officer Jordan Ianson and K9 Miko.

Photos by Tom Barr | News Journal