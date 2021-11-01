OSHP: One dead in I-71 wrong-way crash in Clinton County

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash involving two vehicles at approximately 12:43 a.m. Monday on Interstate 71 near mile post 42 in Clinton County.

Preliminary investigation reveals that a 2020 Ford Escape was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes (wrong way) of travel on Interstate 71, according to a news release from the OSHP.

The driver of the other vehicle, Anthony Sisk, 51, of Hanceville, Ala., was operating a 2020 International semi northbound when the two vehicles collided head-on.

The driver of the Ford Escape was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clinton County Coroner’s Office. Sisk was transported by ground to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Interstate 71 was closed during the initial investigation and has since reopened. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton-Warren District Fire/EMS, Wilmington Fire/EMS and the Ohio Department of Transportation assisted on scene.

The driver’s information of the Ford Escape will not be released at this time pending next-of-kin notification.

Alcohol and/or drugs are suspected factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

