A helicopter was utilized Sunday afternoon to transport several items of equipment from an adjoining property to the TimberTech facility located on Prairie Avenue in Wilmington.

A helicopter was utilized Sunday afternoon to transport several items of equipment from an adjoining property to the TimberTech facility located on Prairie Avenue in Wilmington. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/11/web1_helicopter_c.jpg A helicopter was utilized Sunday afternoon to transport several items of equipment from an adjoining property to the TimberTech facility located on Prairie Avenue in Wilmington. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal