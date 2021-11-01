LOCAL BRIEFS

CC Budget Commission

to meet Wednesday

The Clinton County Budget Commission will meet on Wednesday, November 3 at 10 a.m. in the Clinton County Courthouse located at 46 South South Street, Suite 130, in downtown Wilmington for a special meeting. This meeting will be held to approve grant money for the City of Wilmington’s sewer fund.

SOESC to meet at

Hopewell Center

The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (SOESC) Governing Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22 at the Region 14 / Hopewell Center, 5350 West New Market Road, Hillsboro. If you need directions to this location or have questions, you may contact SOESC Treasurer Rachel E. Meyer at 937-382-6921 Ext. 1025, or email rmeyer@southernohioesc.org for more information.