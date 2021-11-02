Ohio Dept. of Health continues to urge masking in school

COLUMBUS — Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA, issued the following statement this week regarding masking in schools:

“Despite a recent downtrend, Ohio’s COVID-19 cases remain at a very high level. We know that there are two proven ways to keep this virus at bay: Vaccinations for those who are eligible, and wearing masks if you cannot get the vaccine.

Although it is promising that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention likely will affirm the Food and Drug Administration’s decision to make vaccination available for 5-11-year-olds this week, we know that it takes a full five weeks before the vaccine provides the highest level of immunity. For these reasons, we continue to encourage students to wear masks in school as we await the rollout of the vaccine for younger students.”

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available throughout the state. Many providers offer walk-in appointments, or Ohioans can schedule a vaccination appointment at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov .

Ohioans who want to learn more about the safety, efficacy, and side effects of COVID-19 vaccines should talk to their doctor, nurse, or pharmacist, or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine to learn more.