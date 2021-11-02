Defendants found guilty in Clinton County Municipal Court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pleaded guilty or were found guilty between Oct. 25 and Oct. 29:

• Hollie McLean, 41 of Hillsboro, O.V.I., child endangerment, sentenced to 360 days in jail (180 days suspended), license suspended from Oct. 25 to October 25, 2022, fined $2,075, assessed $270 court costs. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective Nov. 9, 2021. Operator’s license was ordered destroyed. Additional charges of failure to control and driving under suspension were dismissed.

• Ryan Campbell, 28 of Wilmington, aggravated menacing, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Campbell must have no contact with the victim. A resisting arrest charge was dismissed.

• Chance Salisbury, 19 of Wilmington, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. If Salisbury is compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. Additional charges of obstructing official business, three counts of no operator’s license, and a headlights violation were dismissed.

• Tessa Hicks, 23 of Clarksville, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Hicks must complete a 3-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. A headlights violation was dismissed.

• Aaron Eliot, 43 of Cincinnati, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Elliot must complete a 3-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250, assessed $135 court costs. ALS vacated. A tag/sticker violation was dismissed.

• Robert Rapp, 32, of Wilmington, reckless operation, no operator’s license, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $600, assessed $270 court costs. The reckless operation offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Rapp must complete a 3-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. A driving under suspension-financial charge was dismissed.

By John Hamilton

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574.

