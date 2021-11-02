Blood drives next week in Wilmington, Sabina

DAYTON — In times of need, blood donors have got you covered. Community Blood Center is facing a critical shortage of type O blood. Be a “Hometown Hero” and get a free blanket when you support the CMH Regional Health System monthly Wilmington community blood drive on Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 610 West Main Street in Wilmington.

Appointments are encouraged. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

You can also be a “Hometown Hero” and get a free blanket when you support the SRWW Joint Fire District community blood drive on Monday, Nov. 8 from 3 to 7 p.m. at 179 South Jackson Street in Sabina.

Appointments are encouraged. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

Cold weather is coming, and the holiday season is fast approaching. “Be a Hometown Hero This Holiday” by donating with Community Blood Center Nov. 1 through Dec. 31 and get the new gray fleece blanket with CBC blood drop logo.

CBC is honoring “Hometown Heroes” of the COVID-19 pandemic and counting on more heroes to help keep the blood supply strong through the traditional challenges of winter.

Community Blood Center / Community Tissue Services is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 23 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys.

For more information about Community Blood Center / Community Tissue Services, visit www.givingblood.org .

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/11/web1_CBC-Hometown_Hero_c.jpg