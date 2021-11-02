LOCAL BRIEFS

City Parks Board budget review

The Wilmington City Parks Board will hold a special meeting at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3 in the Moyer Community Room on the first floor at Wilmington City Hall. The one agenda item is: 2022 budget review and vote.

City Council committee meetings

The following Wilmington City Council committees will meet on Thursday, Nov. 4 in council chambers on the second floor at Wilmington City Hall. The meetings are open to the public.

On the agenda of the Public Works Committee at 6 p.m. Thursday is consideration of the water rate ordinance.

On the agenda of the Judiciary Committee at 6:20 p.m. is a CRA discussion.

On the agenda of the Finance Committee at 6:45 p.m. Thursday are three items: supplemental requests, miscellaneous requests, and auditor updates.